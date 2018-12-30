Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

Boy, it looks like whoever filmed Kevin Spacey’s “Christmas Eve with Frank Underwood” video must also be giving the actor fashion tips. While delivering a Domino’s pizza to a paparazzo in Baltimore Sunday, Spacey wore a cap that read “Retired since 2017,” which is, of course, the year he was accused of allegedly attempting to sleep with actor Anthony Rapp when the Star Trek: Discovery star was 14. “I appreciate what you’re doing,” Spacey can be heard telling the photographer in video captured by TMZ. “Keep warm and have a happy New Year.”

Multiple other accusations emerged following Rapp’s Buzzfeed article, including the allegation that has Spacey currently facing indecent assault and battery charges in Massachusetts. According to a criminal complaint, the actor allegedly repeatedly groped an 18-year-old after plying the teen with drinks at a Nantucket bar, an incident the accuser claims to have captured on Snapchat video. Spacey’s arraignment is currently set to take place on January 7. As for the actor’s decision to deliver pizza to a paparazzo, his attorneys did file a motion last week asking that he not have to physically show up to court. If their efforts fail, maybe Spacey thinks pizza-ing up the paparazzi is the next best thing?