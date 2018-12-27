Kevin Spacey Groping Video Obtained by Police

Kevin Spacey. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

A few days after Kevin Spacey resurfaced in a bizarre video message to his fans, the Massachusetts State Police confirmed that they are in possession of a video that shows the actor groping an 18-year-old man. Per CNN, a criminal complaint filed in Nantucket District Court details how investigators were able to obtain a Snapchat video of the 2016 assault, which was taken by the unnamed man, who was working at the time as a busboy at a Nantucket bar. The complaint states that the man, who told Spacey he was 23, was bought numerous alcoholic drinks by Spacey, who “unzipped the accuser’s pants and rubbed his penis, both in and out of his pants, for about three minutes.” Numerous attempts to thwart the touching failed, as Spacey “kept reaching down his pants.”

During this time, the man was able to take a Snapchat video and send it to his girlfriend as evidence, in addition to multiple text messages that detailed what was going on. When Spacey got up to use the bathroom, the man was then able to leave the bar and return home.

Since November 2017, numerous sexual-assault investigations have been filed against Spacey from men in the U.S. and the U.K. Just earlier this week, Massachusetts State Police announced that Spacey will be arraigned on January 7 for indecent assault and battery — a felony offense — stemming from an incident that allegedly also took place in Nantucket in 2016.