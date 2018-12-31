Cursed! Photo: Kevin Spacey

Ladies and gentleman, Miss Velma Kelly in an act of desperation! Local ghoul Kevin Spacey reemerged on Christmas Eve with “Let Me Be Frank,” his three-minute personal address in character as Frank Underwood, a video that seemingly doubled as a defense against sexual-assault allegations. Now, the iMovie-quality short film is officially a credit on Spacey’s IMDb profile: Let Me Be Frank (2018) holds a 7.0/10 rating on the site, and features an apt description: “Kevin Spacey returns as Frank Underwood to rebuke numerous sexual assault allegations.” Spacey was charged with felony sexual assault last week, and is the subject of sexual-assault investigations and was fired by Netflix last November.

What else can an inquiring mind find on the IMDb page of Spacey’s short? Interesting trivia like “This video was realised [sic] to YouTube a day before Spacey was charged with sexually assaulting a teenager at a bar in Massachusetts,” and “The coffee cup Kevin Spacey drinks from is clearly empty.” Take this man’s Wi-Fi away!