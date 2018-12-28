Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Oh, Grimes has gotta be quaking in her giant, A.I.-worshiping robotic boots. In a clip revealed Friday ahead of the opening of Enigma, her year-long Las Vegas residency at the Park MGM, Lady Gaga teased fans with a glimpse of her new concert persona/animated avatar, named Enigma, who is joined by a benevolent blue alien creature. Or maybe the alien is also Enigma, since it welcomes Gaga? Either way, we can’t wait to see them all do the choreo to “Born This Way.”

The singer teased the behind-the-scenes making of Enigma earlier this month with a series of motion capture suit moments posted to her Instagram. “Gaga, or you can call me Stefani,” she explains in one video to a man simply called Chris, adding, “Or Enigma.”

All of which is to say, we can go ahead and cancel all those Avatar sequels now. We’ve already surpassed the limitations of the form. (And by we, we of course mean Gaga.)