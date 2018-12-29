Lady Gaga Is Reborn As a Las Vegas Robot Wrangler

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Ve

Lady Gaga’s home for the foreseeable future will Las Vegas’ futuristic Park MGM stage, where her One Woman Rat Pack Show (or rather, her Enigma residency) will reign on the Strip for the next two years. Friday evening served as the show’s absolutely batshit debut, and thanks to some ardent social media users and lucky critics, the consensus is in — Gaga, please take our JetBlue miles and money! We won’t recap every single thing that happened on opening night, but we do feel it’s our duty to alert you of the following things to expect if you ever get to Vegas: She rides and whips a transformer-robot into shape, she flies through the air while playing an electric guitar, and she wears a light-up metal suit à la David Bowie. (One of many costume changes, obviously.) That star, she just continues to be born.