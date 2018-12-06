During last night’s Late Night, Seth Meyers welcomed writers Amber Ruffin and Jenny Hagel for a new segment called “Don’t Drag Us Into This.” In the bit, the two responded to the viral tweets from PETA comparing “anti-animal language” like “kill two birds with one stone” and “beat a dead horse” to racism and homophobia. As Ruffin and Hagel explain, two things can be bad and also completely separate, and comparing vastly different kinds of suffering is mostly a terrible idea. “Amber getting stopped by security every time she goes to JCPenney — you laugh, it happens to her — that’s not the same as JCPenney being able to fire me in 30 states for being gay,” Hagel says. “The Supreme Court not passing marriage equality until three years ago isn’t the same as some white lady not wanting me to marry her son,” Ruffin adds. “P.S.: I did, and he loves it!” It’s all pretty simple, as Ruffin sums up at the end: “Look, my point is, if you think it’s a good idea to compare minority groups to animals in any way, you have had a bad idea!”

