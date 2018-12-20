Laura Benanti Helps The Late Show ‘Make America Xmas Again’

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has been one of the few shows willing to hold Melania accountable for staying with the President. While other comedies may imagine a world where Melania wishes she could escape, and genuinely hates bullying, Laura Benanti’s portrayal of the First Lady has always assumed she has agency and is choosing to be a shitty person. For Christmas, Benanti got to show off her Broadway-honed chops with a full Christmas special. She got songs and outfit changes and everything! And those songs and outfits never minimized Melania’s culpability. “I could grab my bag and march out that door,” she sang, “but I really really really don’t want to be poor!” Sometimes a harsh truth is the best gift of all.