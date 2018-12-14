Leah Remini Says Scientologists Run Away From Her Like She’s a Pimp

When Leah Remini accepted a Television Critics Association award for her A&E docuseries Scientology and the Aftermath last August, Elisabeth Moss (who was raised in the church) stepped out of the room. On Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen, a caller asked Remini about the moment, and if it was awkward or if it surprised her. “No, unfortunately, I wish I was surprised,” Remini said. “That is kind of the teaching of Scientology, to not watch or listen to anything or anyone who’s speaking out against the abuses.” Remini said she’s been at events and parties where Scientologists will turn away from her, treating her like a pimp. “They literally run away,” she said. “It’s really sad to watch it. I really don’t mean them any harm … They literally run away like you’re another pimp or something.” Leah Remini isn’t here to pimp you out, she just wants justice!

