Do You Want Your Movie to Dominate at the Box Office? Hire Letitia Wright

According to Fandango, Letitia Wright is the highest box office-earning actor of 2018. According to Wright herself, people need to be paying her in reflection of that fact. Wright had key roles in some of the biggest films of 2018: Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Ready Player One, and The Commuter. Granted, her billing was below a lot of swole dudes named Chris, but she was there dammit! Below Wright on this list of Box Office earners are her Black Panther co-stars (that movie was unstoppable), Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Pratt, and Josh Brolin. But according to Forbes, none of these stars are in the top 10 highest paid. A lot of Avengers got skrill, but no Wakandans.

just deposit that amount into my bank account 👀🤔 https://t.co/4KPE3DicuG — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) December 27, 2018

The highest paid actor didn’t even act in a movie this year. George Clooney sold Casamigos and did Nespresso ads, and that made him the highest earner in Hollywood. There’s only one way to rectify this situation: give Letitia Wright a booze brand.