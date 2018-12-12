Jurassic Park, Brokeback Mountain Added to the National Film Registry

Brokeback Mountain. Photo: Focus Features

God creates dinosaurs; God destroys dinosaurs. God creates man, man destroys God, and man creates movies. The National Film Registry has announced the 25 influential films that are being inducted into the Library of Congress this year, including Academy Award winner Jurassic Park, The Shining, and Brokeback Mountain. The registry celebrates its 30th anniversary recognizing films. The movies being added this year span across a century, the oldest being 1898’s Something Good — Negro Kiss, a newly discovered 29-second-long film. Ang Lee’s 2005 hit Brokeback Mountain is not only the most recent film in this year’s selection but in the entire registry. My Fair Lady starring Audrey Hepburn, Walt Disney’s classic Cinderella, Paul Newman’s Hud, and Eve’s Bayou co-produced by and co-starring Samuel L. Jackson are just a few more additions. The National Film Registry now contains 750 titles. Read 2018’s films in alphabetical order below.

Bad Day at Black Rock (1955)

Broadcast News (1987)

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Cinderella (1950)

Days of Wine and Roses (1962)

Dixon-Wanamaker Expedition to Crow Agency (1908)

Eve’s Bayou (1997)

The Girl Without a Soul (1917)

Hair Piece: A Film for Nappy-Headed People (1984)

Hearts and Minds (1974)

Hud (1963)

The Informer (1935)

Jurassic Park (1993)

The Lady From Shanghai (1947)

Leave Her to Heaven (1945)

Monterey Pop (1968)

My Fair Lady (1964)

The Navigator (1924)

On the Town (1949)

One-Eyed Jacks (1961)

Pickup on South Street (1953)

Rebecca (1940)

The Shining (1980)

Smoke Signals (1998)

Something Good — Negro Kiss (1898)