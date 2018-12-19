Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda, somehow still alive after spending roughly ten years on the Mary Poppins Returns press tour, checked in with James Corden last night to do a bit where they performed pretty much every musical. Okay, there was no Light in the Piazza, but Corden, Miranda, and Blunt did get through everything from Cabaret and Chicago to La La Land and Dreamgirls (they went with “Listen,” which originated in the movie version, but I digress) and even Mary Poppins Returns itself. Congratulations, you theater dorks, you’re adorable.

