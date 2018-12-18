Because eating millions upon millions of cookies would at some point cause a human body to explode, America’s Good Singing Dad Lin-Manuel Miranda has left you a much healthier gift to cleanse your palate Monday night: a holiday/pop song parody medley with Good King Jimmy Fallon. Miranda also announced The Tonight Show’s upcoming January 15 trip to Puerto Rico for an episode dedicated to the island’s recovery from Hurricane Maria. During the very special episode, which takes place during Hamilton’s Puerto Rican benefit tour, Miranda will return to the show’s starring role. All of which means Lin-Manuel Miranda is effectively giving your parents’ the Hamilton tickets you never did. Not that he would ever rub it in, not that Lin-Manuel.

