Lin-Manuel Miranda Threw Away His Shot at Performing Hamilton for Beyoncé

Hamilton maestro Lin-Manuel Miranda might’ve delighted everyone in the one percent with his take on a very sexy, very smart Founding Father, but the eight-performances-a-week schedule failed him the one time he needed to be on stage the most: When a certain power couple endured, ugh, Midtown to see what the buzz was all about. “I got sick once and I missed Beyoncé and Jay-Z. I was pulling the IV out of my arm, I had a fever of 104,” Miranda recalled on Graham Norton. “My wife was like, stay in bed! But I was like, I can do it, I can do it! You just couldn’t miss it, the Internet came to the show every night.” At least he wasn’t a cesspool of germs at his White House gig.

