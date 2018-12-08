Lindsey Buckingham Has Settled His Lawsuit Against Fleetwood Mac

Photo: Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Consider the chain officially broken. Lindsey Buckingham has apparently settled his lawsuit against his ex-band, Fleetwood Mac. According to Lindz, he was fired over the phone by Stevie Nicks, from the band he helped bring to international acclaim. Buckingham then filed a breach of contract suit, as he had been scheduled to play a 60-show tour. Buckingham said, on CBS This Morning, that at last a settlement has been reached and that all parties are free to –ahem– go their own way.

“We’ve all signed off on something,” he said “I’m happy enough with it. I’m not out there trying to twist the knife at all. I’m trying to look at this with some level of compassion, some level of wisdom.” He then twisted the knife a little by saying that Christine McVie emailed him and said she hates how he’s been treated and that it’s all Stevie’s fault. “She said, ‘I believe deep in Stevie’s heart that she would like you to come home.’” Sure she did, Lindsey. Sure she did.