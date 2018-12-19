Love Is __ Canceled After Domestic Abuse Lawsuit Filed Against Co-creator

Love Is_ co-creator Salim Akil. Photo: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

OWN is canceling its plans for a second season of the romantic drama Love Is __, weeks after series co-creator Salim Akil was accused of domestic abuse and copyright infringement by a woman claiming to be his former mistress.

Last month, actor Amber Dixon Brenner filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court alleging physical abuse during her decadelong affair with Akil, and also accused him of using one of her 2015 screenplays as the basis for Love Is __, which he co-created with his wife, Mara Brock Akil. In light of those allegations, Warner Bros. Television opened an investigation of the OWN drama — as well as the other series that Akil oversees, the CW’s Black Lightning — but has found no evidence of abuse or assault on either series. Sources close to Black Lightning tell Vulture that production on the second season has not been affected by Brenner’s suit, and Akil will remain as showrunner for the CW series.

While there never were allegations of misconduct by Akil on either set, and none were found as a result of the WBTV inquiries, OWN nevertheless opted to cancel Love Is__, which it had previously renewed for a second season. “OWN has decided not to move forward with the second season of Love Is __,” the network said in a statement. “The TV memoir was inspired by the real-life love story of producers Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil.”

The Akils have been married since 1999 and have produced several hit shows together, including Girlfriends and The Game.