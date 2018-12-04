Cats Fan Lucas Hedges Performs the Song of Rum Tum Tugger, the Cat Who F*cks

Everyone in Hollywood is getting cast in the Cats movie, but not Lucas Hedges — not yet. In an interview with Stephen Colbert last night, Lady Bird’s resident theater devotee started talking about his preshow prep for The Waverly Gallery, which apparently involves singing along to songs from the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Cats, specifically the ones involving Rum Tum Tugger the rock-star cat and Gus the Theatre Cat. Because Stephen Colbert is a cruel genius, he then got Hedges to perform a bit of “The Rum Tum Tugger” (it starts about five minutes into the above video), which Hedges does, very awkwardly — but honestly, skillfully. Get excited for Hedges’s movie musical, and maybe just write in a new Cats role for him? Or replace Jason Derulo?