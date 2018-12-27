Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Christmas Eve marked the culmination of a monthlong publicity stunt by Macaulay Culkin. Or should I say Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin? Let’s just go with Mac. Back in November, Mac announced that he would be changing his middle name to whatever the good visitors of his website, Bunny Ears, voted it to be. “My middle name is something dumb. Larry? Orange? Honestly, I can’t even remember it,” he wrote. After an initial suggestion period, Mac narrowed the poll down to Macaulay Culkin, Shark Week, Kieran, TheMcRibIsBack, or Publicity Stunt. (Full Disclosure: The author of this piece voted for Publicity Stunt, then Kieran in an incognito window because she couldn’t choose.) The poll was open until Christmas Eve, and Macauley Macauley Culkin Culkin debuted his new full name on Twitter Christmas morn.

Merry Christmas to me, from all of you!



My new middle name has been chosen. You voted and the winner is clear.



In 2019 my new legal name will be:



Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin.



It has a nice ring to it (if you like my name).#MerryChristmas — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) December 25, 2018

Mr. Culkin Culkin had better not start any other satirical lifestyle magazines because there is no way to out-stunt this stunt. Maybe he could auction a kidney? That’s probably illegal. Oh well!