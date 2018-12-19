To the delight of all you Home-bodies out there (copyright us right now), Macaulay Culkin posted a new Home Alone-themed Google Assistant commercial to Twitter early on Wednesday. And while raising roughly five thousand children in a gigantic twelve-level house can’t be easy, at this point, we have to assume Peter and Kate McCallister are intentionally ditching their youngest son whenever they leave for vacation.

“Have you ever wondered what Kevin McCallister is like as an adult?,” Culkin joked when tweeting the spot. “Me neither. But just in case you’re curious you should totally watch this #ad,”

Personally, we think this commercial is very enlightening. A suburban Christmas house, frozen in amber? An adult son, perpetually ignored, who sleeps in the attic? A pizza delivery boy who has clearly been called a “filthy animal” so many times by customers, the insult doesn’t even phase him any more? Freud would have a field day with this spot, only to get to the field and realize he just left little Sigmund Jr. in the Uber. And so our grandest of Christmas traditions continues!