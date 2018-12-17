Watch the First 4 Minutes of Runaways Season Two

Season one of the Hulu original series Marvel’s Runaways didn’t actually feature that much in the way of people, well, running away. Instead, we got a scintillating saga about a group of Los Angeles teenagers who learn their parents are supervillains (albeit sympathetic ones) and subsequently stay at home while trying to figure out what the hell is going on and navigating newfound superpowers. Of course, romance (some of it delightfully queer) and various youthful spats got in the way of their mission to save the world from their sires, but they still made significant headway. Meanwhile, the parents attempted to secure their secret schemes and deal with their own squabbles, both sexual and platonic.

When last we saw the kids and adults of the ensemble, everyone was in pickles of varying sizes, riven by intrigue and competing goals. The kids and parents finally clashed with all their cards on the table and the teens, hallelujah, ran away. In this exclusive clip of the first four minutes of the season-two premiere, “Gimmie Shelter,” airing on December 21, we find the high-profile parents facing a media circus surrounding their missing offspring and we then find the rugrats confronting a thief. There are laughs to be found, but also genuine suspense about how all of this is going to shake out in the long run. In other words, Runaways’ unique mix of goofball quippiness and heat-drenched intrigue appears to be intact. Run, don’t walk, to hit that play button.