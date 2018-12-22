Meet the Offbeat Heroes of DC Universe’s Doom Patrol

We’ve been graced with a teaser DC Universe’s new wacky heroes, Doom Patrol. The teaser for the DC streaming show features all your new favorite weirdos posing for a family photo. First created by Arnold Drake then revived by Grant Morrison, the Doom Patrol are a a group of supers whose powers make them outcasts in society.

Diane Guerrero plays Crazy Jane, whose 64 distinct personalities each have their own superpower.

April Bowlby plays Elasti-Woman, who can make her cells shrink or grow. Her power is unstable though, and sometimes leaves her in a skin-puddle on the floor.

Jovian Wade is Cyborg. You know Cyborg, he’s in all the Teen Titans cartoon and also the Justice League for some reason.

Negative Man is voiced by Matt Bomer and embodied by Matthew Zuk. Negative Man encountered something called negative energy, and now he blows up anything he touches.

Like Negative Man, Robotman is played by two people: Brendan Frasier and Riley Shanahan. Robotman used to be a racer driver, until things got crashy. Now his brain is in a giant robot body like Homer Simpson in that one Treehouse of Horror.

All these weirdos were brought together by The Chief, played by Timothy Dalton. One assumes Dalton will bring his ambivalent menace to the role, effectively communicating by his mere presence that maybe the Team Dad can’t be trusted. Doom Patrol premieres February 15.