Megan Mullally Has Seen Trump’s Green Acres Tweet and She Is Going Into a Hole

Trump and Mullally at the 2006 Emmys. Photo: Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic

To mark the signing of the Agriculture Improvement Act, a.k.a. the “Farm Bill,” today, the president of the United States decided to tweet a clip from the 2006 Emmys wherein he sang the Green Acres theme song alongside a visibly reluctant Megan Mullally. Setting aside the fact that Donald Trump has since referred to the Emmys as “awful,” “dishonest,” “a total joke,” “terrible,” and “horrendous,” allow yourself to drink in this moment, and also I am very sorry I have to show this to you if you haven’t seen it yet:

Of course, this tweet caught upcoming SAG Awards host Megan Mullally quite off guard, and being reminded of this staged chummy moment with the current POTUS from over ten years ago was, well, an experience for her:

omg — Megan Mullally (@MeganMullally) December 20, 2018

if you guys need me, i’ll be in a hole in the ground 😵💀👋🏽 — Megan Mullally (@MeganMullally) December 20, 2018

We’re praying for you, Megan.