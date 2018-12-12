Megan Mullally Will Host the SAG Awards

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Hollywood R

The SAG Awards have chosen Megan Mullally as their second-ever host. The award show has been running for 25 years, but have had a host since last year. “We are delighted to have the talented, warm and funny Megan Mullally to host the SAG Awards Silver Anniversary,” executive producer Kathy Connell told Variety. “This is a very special year, and we are all looking forward to a memorable show.” Last year Kristen Bell hosted the show, and only women presented. A socially-conscious gag has not been announced for this year’s festivities, but they will air on TBS and TNT. The 2019 SAG nominations surprised many critics with a heavy favoring of A Star is Born and significantly less favour for The Favourite. The SAG Awards will take place January 27, 2019.