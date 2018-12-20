Tessa Thompson Makes Men in Black: International Look Good

A new chapter of the Men in Black universe is upon us, but this time, it has an accent. Chris Hemsworth, Emma Thompson, and Liam Neeson are all filling out the U.K. office of MIB, which we have to imagine is kind of an interstellar Hogwarts with guns. The newest agent to join their ranks is Agent M, played by Tessa Thompson, a lifelong MIB fangirl who finds the group’s headquarters on her own and talks her way into her very own black pantsuit. This, of course, pays off handsomely when she’s partnered with Hemsworth’s Agent H to fight the galactic bad guys who threaten humanity’s existence on planet Earth. And yes, they have a sweet new car too.

