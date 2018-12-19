These Are Michelle Obama’s Last Words for the White House and Its New Occupant

Our FLOTUS is back on her book tour, back in our hearts, and back with more zingers. Michelle Obama stopped by the Tonight Show on Tuesday to jump out of gift boxes for Jimmy Fallon’s amusement, talk about how Barack was “trifling” for always being late when they started dating, but mostly to share more wisdom. Now that’s she expressed being done with all that lean-in “shit,” you know what else she’s also completely over? All that presidential shit. Asked to reflect on a photo of her and Barack boarding the plane to leave the White House for good following Trump’s inauguration and that awkward Tiffany’s gift from Melania (“that was a day,” Michelle accurately sums it up), she remembers exactly what was going through her head: “Bye, Felicia!” Ice Cube’s influence is real.

