Did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Get Married?

Photo: mileycyrus/Instagram Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth.

Miley Cyrus hopped off a plane in central Tennessee with a dream and an ivory dress, which can (maybe) only mean one thing: She got married?! And Liam Hemsworth is the groom! According to Instagram Story screenshots snapped by People, a party that resembled a wedding reception took place at Cyrus’s Tennessee home on Sunday evening. Also in attendance was Cyrus’s mother, Tish (but not her father, “Achy Breaky Heart” Billy); the Hemsworth bros, Chris and Luke; and her two sisters, Brandi and Noah. You can decipher by looking at the photos if this was all just a casual holiday shindig for the two families, but allow Sherlock Vulture will weigh in with three necessary clues: (1) Cyrus is wearing a lovely white dress, (2) Hemsworth is the only one in a tuxedo, and (3) there are many “Mr. and Mrs.” balloons floating around. No foam fingers, though. This isn’t 2013.

Update, December 26, at 4:10 p.m.: Well, these Instagram photos look pretty damn official, huh! Stopping short at flat-out saying, “We got married this week,” Cyrus posted three photos of her and Hemsworth in their formal outfits, smooching and generally acting cute. “Ten years later,” she wrote.