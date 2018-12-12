Miley Cyrus On ‘Black Mirror’? Liam Hemsworth Herding Pigs?

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Huffington Post

Miley Cyrus stopped by Sirius XM’s Howard Stern Show and nonverbally confirmed that she will be on Black Mirror. “If you guess it, then I will shake my head ‘yes,’” said Cyrus. Stern then confirmed that she “shook yes” for the dystopic Netflix show.

Cyrus was allegedly shooting her role in “what if phones, but too much” during the wildfire that destroyed her home in Malibu. It was up to Liam Hemsworth to save Cyrus innumerable pets. Okay, they’re numerable: seven dogs, four horses, two pigs and three cats. To get the pigs out, Liam had to “get a really powerful hose and spray them in the ass,” Cyrus said on Stern. And while she can’t officially confirm what TV show she’s on, Cyrus did confirm that Liam Hemsworth got hella laid for saving all her pets.