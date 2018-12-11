Need More Murder? Netflix Is Making a Ted Bundy Series

Photo: Netflix

If you’ve found yourself fresh out of TV procedurals, true crime podcasts, and horror movies, but you’re still jonesing to hear even more murders described to you, please, take care of yourself. But also, Netflix has announced they’ll be kicking off 2019 with a brand new four-episode docuseries about Ted Bundy. The series will include audio interviews from Bundy’s time on death row that have never been heard before, and it’s being directed by Joe Berlinger, whose scripted film about Ted Bundy, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile will premiere at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes debuts on January 24th, so just in time to make Valentine’s Day that much more haunting.