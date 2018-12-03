Photo: Lucas Film

In the year of Our Force 2018, there are probably a lot of things you should spend your money on before an original lightsaber from 1977’s Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. However, if you’re even considering the purchase, chances are you’re contemplating it from aboard your pleasure yacht, so definitely don’t let us stop you. According to Fortune, Hollywood auction house Profiles In History is putting Luke Skywalker’s original lightsaber from the film up for auction, which they reportedly predict will bring in at least $150,000. There is also a TIE fighter helmet, estimated at around $200,000, in case you really want to go for it.

If that’s not enough to sate your nerd thirst, the auction has a whole host of props from a range of films, including a pair of disembodied C-3PO hands, a full outfit worn by Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley in Aliens, and one of Marty McFly’s hoverboards from Back to the Future II. Take a look at the many truly wild pieces of memorabilia (an Arnold Schwarzenegger endoskeleton puppet from Terminator 3, anyone?) here and do some financial soul-searching. On the one hand, the kids need to go to college at some point. On the other, they’ll inherit the lightsaber when you die. Haha, just kidding! How morbid. The laser sword will, of course, be buried with your corpse when you go, and the auction is scheduled to run from December 11 to 13 in Los Angeles, so better get that plane ticket as soon as you can.