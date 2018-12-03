Netflix Will Release 47 Stand-up Specials on New Year’s Day

Nicole Byer, Loyiso Gola, and Neal Brennan. Photo: Getty Images

Netflix is kicking off 2019 by giving stand-up viewers way too many specials to handle. Earlier this year, the streaming network announced its plans to release 47 stand-up specials on the same day, and today the premiere date for the so-called “stand-up comedy event series” was announced: New Year’s Day 2019. The specials were taped all over the world — including at the 2018 Just for Laughs comedy festival in Montreal, as well as at venues in São Paulo, Mexico City, Mumbai, Berlin, and Amsterdam — and result in a wide-ranging mix of international specials in French, Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, Dutch, German, and English.

Here’s the lineup:

U.S. Neal Brennan Chris D’Elia Nicole Byer Nick Swardson AUS/NZ Joel Creasey Urzila Carlson Nazeem Hussain Cal Wilson QUEBEC Louis-José Houde François Bellefeuille Katherine Levac Adib Alkhalidey CANADA Ivan Decker DeAnne Smith K. Trevor Wilson Dave Merheje SOUTH AFRICA Loyiso Gola Loyiso Madinga Tumi Morake Riaad Moosa U.K. Nish Kumar Joel Dommett Mae Martin Ellie Taylor FRANCE Shirley Souagnon Jason Brokerss Tania Dutel Donel Jack’sman MIDDLE EAST Moayad Alnefaie Adi Khalefa Rawsan Hallak Ibraheem Alkhairallah MEXICO Franco Escamilla Hugo El Cojo Feliz Gaby Llanas BRAZIL Afonso Padilha Thiago Ventura Mhel Marrer NETHERLANDS Soundos El Ahmadi Martijn Koning Rayen Panday GERMANY Enissa Amani Ilka Bessin Kaya Yanar INDIA Aditi Mittal Atul Khatri Amit Tandon



Comedy Central also announced some upcoming stand-up specials today, including four new hour-long specials set to premiere in January, as well as its next batch of half-hours for Comedy Central Stand-up Presents. Prepare yourself now, because the 2019 stand-up avalanche is upon us.