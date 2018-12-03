Netflix Will Release 47 Stand-up Specials on New Year’s Day

Nicole Byer, Loyiso Gola, and Neal Brennan.
Netflix is kicking off 2019 by giving stand-up viewers way too many specials to handle. Earlier this year, the streaming network announced its plans to release 47 stand-up specials on the same day, and today the premiere date for the so-called “stand-up comedy event series” was announced: New Year’s Day 2019. The specials were taped all over the world — including at the 2018 Just for Laughs comedy festival in Montreal, as well as at venues in São Paulo, Mexico City, Mumbai, Berlin, and Amsterdam — and result in a wide-ranging mix of international specials in French, Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, Dutch, German, and English.
Here’s the lineup:
U.S.
Neal Brennan
Chris D’Elia
Nicole Byer
Nick Swardson
AUS/NZ
Joel Creasey
Urzila Carlson
Nazeem Hussain
Cal Wilson
QUEBEC
Louis-José Houde
François Bellefeuille
Katherine Levac
Adib Alkhalidey
CANADA
Ivan Decker
DeAnne Smith
K. Trevor Wilson
Dave Merheje
SOUTH AFRICA
Loyiso Gola
Loyiso Madinga
Tumi Morake
Riaad Moosa
U.K.
Nish Kumar
Joel Dommett
Mae Martin
Ellie Taylor
FRANCE
Shirley Souagnon
Jason Brokerss
Tania Dutel
Donel Jack’sman
MIDDLE EAST
Moayad Alnefaie
Adi Khalefa
Rawsan Hallak
Ibraheem Alkhairallah
MEXICO
Franco Escamilla
Hugo El Cojo Feliz
Gaby Llanas
BRAZIL
Afonso Padilha
Thiago Ventura
Mhel Marrer
NETHERLANDS
Soundos El Ahmadi
Martijn Koning
Rayen Panday
GERMANY
Enissa Amani
Ilka Bessin
Kaya Yanar
INDIA
Aditi Mittal
Atul Khatri
Amit Tandon
Comedy Central also announced some upcoming stand-up specials today, including four new hour-long specials set to premiere in January, as well as its next batch of half-hours for Comedy Central Stand-up Presents. Prepare yourself now, because the 2019 stand-up avalanche is upon us.