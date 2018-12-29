Netflix Has Finally Stopped Genocide-Shaming Thanos

Photo: Marvel Studios

Fan backlashes, gotta love ‘em. When Netflix released Avengers: Infinity War on Christmas Day, it referred to Thanos as an “intergalactic sociopath.” Well, the Stanos (Thanos stan) community was not having it, honey! Apparently someone who kills half of all life is not sociopathic if he looks real sad doing it. After days of Twitter uproar, Netflix has capitulated and recharacterized Thanos as an “Invader. Annihilator. So-called savior.” Okay, but Thanos did kill half of all puppies, and animal killing is one of the indicators of a sociopath.

This isn’t the first time Netflix’s descriptions have come under fire. Comedian Lane Moore brought it to the internet’s attention that the show description for Gossip Girl seemed to be written by someone with utter contempt for the show. Getting someone who hates a show to summarize a show? Sounds sociopathic.

Netflix: “let’s get someone who fuckin hates Gossip Girl to write the description of Gossip Girl” pic.twitter.com/BewiyilXmK — How To Be Alone (by me Lane Moore) is out now (@hellolanemoore) December 11, 2018