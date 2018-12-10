Triple Frontier Trailer: Affleck, Isaac, Hunnam, Hedlund, Pascal, Cargo Pants!

In Triple Frontier, five weary ex-military men — Ben Affleck, Garrett Hedlund, Pedro Pascal, Charlie Hunnam, and Oscar Isaac — wanna rob. They’re not linking up to settle a score, but to break even: “You’ve been shot five times for your country, and you can’t even afford to send your kids to college,” Isaac declares. It’s like an Avengers movie for guys perpetually in cargo pants, or Widows without the widows. So begins Triple Frontier, about a plot to rob a cartel leader of over $75 million in cash, which is stashed at his home. (Stunningly, none of the shots of Ben Affleck and his back tattoo pondering the ocean and life’s mysteries made it into the trailer — a shame!) Watch it on Netflix and in select theaters this March.