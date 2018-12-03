New Captain Marvel Trailer: Searching for Her Past, Kicking Ass Into the Future

The second Captain Marvel trailer has dropped, and it is jammed packed with hints about Carol Danvers’ hazy origin story. Shape-shifting Skrulls. Alien intervention. Blue blood. Flashbacks (or are they hallucinations?) of a life obscured by amnesia, forcing Carol to wade through her past with the help of Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury. More importantly, however, the trailer has her little cat! Given how quickly Carol warns Fury against too much petting, that cat’s origin story will hopefully play a role in the film as well. Also, as promised, Captain Marvel completely wastes an old lady Skrull, as teased in the film’s first trailer. Captain Marvel drops in theaters this coming March.

