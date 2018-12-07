New Ghost In the Shell Netflix Series to Emerge in 2020

Photo: Netflix

Move over, Scarlett Johansson! No, seriously, move over. Girl, what are you even still doing here? On Friday, Netflix announced their plans for Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, the latest manifestation of the Ghost in the Shell franchise, along with protagonist Motoko Kusanagi’s new look. The show, from Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex director Kenji Kamiyama and Appleseed director Shinji Aramaki, will premiere in 2020. Meanwhile, the pair’s Ultraman anime will hit the streaming platform next year.

As you might have picked up on by now, Ghost is merely the latest in the streaming platform’s ongoing anime acquisition, after giving Neon Genesis Evangelion its worldwide streaming debut and announcing plans for a live-action Cowboy Bebop. Clearly, Netflix wants to make itself your first stop for your anime-watching needs. It just goes to show you that…ScarJo! What did we tell you? Get outta here! Read the room!