Tom Holland. Photo: Jun Sato/WireImage

Disney has announced the next movie from Pixar, and there’s a nice little cast to go along with it. Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Octavia Spencer, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus will lead Onward, the story of a two teenage elf brothers who set out on a journey to find whatever magic is left in the world. Disney isn’t giving character assignments for the cast yet, but Deadline reports that director Dan Scanlon, who helmed Monsters University, was inspired to make this movie by his relationship with his own brother — which is such a Pixar kind of origin story. Onward is set to debut in theaters on March 6, 2020, but don’t forget that the next Pixar movie will be 2019’s cry-fest Toy Story 4.