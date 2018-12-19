New Year, New You Trailer Confirms Your Suspicion That Influencers Are Murderers

Blumhouse is serving you friend-on-friend violence this New Year’s Eve in their next installment of Hulu’s Into The Dark anthology series. Always Shine director Sophia Takal is behind the project, which focuses on a group of friends coming together for one last NYE bash in one of their childhood homes. Three of the ladies — played by Suki Waterhouse, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Melissa Bergland — have kept in touch, but the fourth in the group (played by Carly Chaikin) became estranged as her social-media influencer fame rose. Now that they’re all back under one roof, these women have some serious scores to settle. Fans of Always Shine know that Takal has a keen handle on women trying to destroy each other, and in New Year, New You, she turns her eye toward the toxic, extreme end of self-care culture and internet celebrity. The movie starts streaming on Hulu on December 28.

