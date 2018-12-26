Nicki Minaj Might Voice an Angry Bird in Angry Birds 2

Photo: ANDER GILLENEA/AFP/Getty Images

It’s been quite a year for Nicki Minaj, and it shows no sign of ending before it absolutely has to next week, because calendars. The rapper has been cast in the star-studded sequel to Angry Birds, which is currently titled the very straightforward Angry Birds 2. According to Variety, Minaj is only the latest addition to a cast which so far includes Jason Sudeikis, Leslie Jones, Rachel Bloom, Peter Dinklage, Josh Gad, Bill Hader, Danny McBride, Awkwafina, and Zach Woods. It’s not totally clear what role Minaj will play, but it’s fair to say there’s a high probability that she will play some kind of bird, and it may in fact be very angry.