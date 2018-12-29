2019’s Hottest Lawsuit Is Going to Be Nirvana Vs. Marc Jacobs

Photo: 2018/Getty Images

Kylie and Kendall Jenner vs. Tupac Shakur is so 2018. The latest pop culture lawsuit that might make its way to a courtroom is [Shakes Magic 8 ball] the case of Nirvana and Marc Jacobs, with the band suing the designer over a smiley face image. Per TMZ, the somewhat cute, somewhat grotesque smiley that became synonymous with Dave Grohl, Kurt Coabin, and Krist Novoselic’s grunge tunes was plastered on numerous designs by Jacobs this year as part of his aptly named “Bootleg Redux Grunge” collection, with one key difference — the “X” eyes were replaced by “M” and “J.” (You can see what we mean below.) Nirvana actually trademarked this smiley image back in 1992, perhaps anticipating a law battle royal two decades later. Smells like litigation!

As of now, a court date hasn’t been scheduled for the case.