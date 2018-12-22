Cardi B to the Super Bowl Halftime Show: No-kurrr

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen

The politics surrounding the NFL have made it pretty difficult for the organization to book top talent to perform at the impending Super Bowl Halftime Show, so much so that the rumored current line-up, Maroon 5 and Travis Scott, might actually end up backing out. However, we can now cross one of the show’s rumored surprise guests, Cardi B, off the list, mostly because 1) She’s wholly uninterested in having anything to do with that dumb sport Charlie Brown sucks at, and 2) An official offer was never extended. “The rumor circulating that she wants a million dollars and she wants her own set is false. There was never a firm offer to begin with for a performance. There were talks about it, but she was not particularly interested in participating because of how she feels about Colin Kaepernick and the whole movement,” a rep for the rapper told Page Six. “But again, there was never a solid offer for her to say yes or no to regarding the Super Bowl.” Girl is busy anyway!