Someone thinks that roses can undo alleged infidelity, and that someone is Offset. The Migos rapper crashed Cardi B’s set at Rolling Loud to apologize for hurting her and beg to be taken back. Stage hands wheeled giant bouquets on stage that spelled “TAKE ME BACK CARDI” in red and white roses. Then Offset appeared holding the same kind of unkillable roses Seina brought to Terrace House: Opening New Doors. He had a microphone! Who gave him a microphone? Offset probably did a mic check to beg for forgiveness from his estranged wife! The video published by The Shade Room does not show what Cardi said in response, but her body language throughout was “I’m not having it.”

