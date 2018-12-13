Okay, Sure: Here’s Pitbull’s Take on Toto’s ‘Africa’

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

We did it! Pop culture — across mediums — has achieved an unholy singularity that resulted in the sentence I am about to type: Here is a Pitbull song from the Aquaman soundtrack that makes very liberal use of Toto’s “Africa.” It’s not worth worrying too much about how or why this is happening (presumably it is featured in a scene from Aquaman in which we are encouraged to marvel at the beauty of the natural world, and presumably that moment comes sometime close to when the credits roll).

We are currently in the midst of a multi-year critical reevaluation of Toto’s “Africa,” a song that is about nothing, but which is weirdly sort of emotionally affecting anyway. So if you’ve worn out the digital grooves on that Weezer cover, gotten tired of all the “Africa” memes floating around, and watched the original video (in case you’ve forgotten, it features a giant leatherbound book that just says AFRICA on it), you’ve now got this Pitbull song to enjoy until someone else comes along with their own version of the megahit that reduces an entire continent to a love story about … rain … and … mountains?