Up on Your Feet! One Day at a Time Will Return for Season 3 in February

Rita Moreno was never going to desert you for too long. Netflix has announced that its remake of One Day at a Time will return for a third season on February 8, an exciting development given that it took them a long time to finally commit to giving the show a third season in the first place. The series stars Moreno, Justina Machado, and Isabella Gomez as three generations of a Cuban-American family living in Los Angeles, with Todd Grinnell as the handyman Schneider and Marcel Ruiz as the teenage son. Season three will contain 13 30-minute episodes, which, given the track record of season two, will both be delightful and very emotional. Plus, Gloria Estefan, who gifted the world with that amazing theme song, is going to show up as Lydia’s nemesis. Bring us the drama!

Related