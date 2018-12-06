Oscar Futures: How the Golden Globe Nominations Reshuffled the Race

Down

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

It was a rise and fall that could mirror Jackson Maine’s in swiftness, if not in dramatics: A week after being named Best Supporting Actor by the National Board of Review, Elliott was left out of the same category at the Globes. Those in the know say the HFPA didn’t love A Star Is Born quite as much as its nominations would suggest, which could explain how the mustachioed veteran was left off the ballot. Still, Elliott’s chances of winning the Globe were probably not very high in the first place; after snubbing Mahershala Ali for Moonlight, voters will likely choose to reward his Green Book performance to make good.