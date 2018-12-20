Oscar Futures: Is Vice Too Polarizing to Score With Voters?

Down

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Just when you thought the controversy around Green Book had died down, it turns out the family of Don Shirley has issues with the film’s depiction of the late pianist, particularly its suggestion that Shirley was estranged from his relatives and had trouble connecting with the black community. And when I say issues, I mean they called it “a symphony of lies.” Shirley’s nephews also revealed that Ali called them to apologize for not reaching out to them during his preparation for the role. (He appears to have taken the script at its word.) Even those who don’t like Green Book have considered Ali’s performance the movie’s lone bright spot; now, even that part has been tarnished.