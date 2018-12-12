Oscar Futures: Who’s on Top After Those Shocking SAG Nominations?

Up

A Star Is Born

A Star Is Born led the field at the SAG nominations, pulling in nods in Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Cast — every category it could have realistically been nominated in. (Sorry Gail.) That last one is the most important: It’s rare that a film takes home the ultimate Oscar without a Best Cast nom at the SAGs, and with contenders like Green Book, Roma, and The Favourite missing out this morning, we could be seeing a Best Picture race that comes down to Star versus Black Panther.