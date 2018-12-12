A Star Is Born, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Ozark Lead SAG Nominations

Are you the SAG statue, or are just happy to see me? Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner Image

In the run-up to the Oscars, the SAG Awards are one of award season’s most important nights. (“SAG” stands for “Screen Actors Guild,” and stunningly not “Snatch Awards, Gaga.”) The guild has significant overlap with the Academy, and the Academy’s actors branch is its largest, so a win here for a hopeful actor could mean Oscar glory. That’s good news for A Star Is Born, which led the movies field with four nods at Wednesday’s nominations: Best Actor (Bradley Cooper), Best Actress (Lady Gaga), Best Supporting Actor (Sam Elliott) and Best Cast. Over on the TV side, those numbers were matched by The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Ozark. The 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will air on Sunday, January 27.

At last year’s SAGs, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri scooped up three awards, and Veep won two.

Film

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams, Vice

Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place

Margot Robbie, Mary, Queen of Scots

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

A Star Is Born

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Crazy Rich Asians

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

﻿Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

Mission: Impossible — Fallout

Television

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Antonio Banderas, Genius

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Antony Hopkins, King Lear

Bill Pullman, The Sinner

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannamora

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Emma Stone, Maniac

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Joseph Feinnes, The Handmaid’s Tale

John Krasinski, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Alison Brie, G.L.O.W.

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Jane Fonda, Grace & Frankie

Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Henry Winkler, Barry

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Americans

Better Call Saul

The Handmaid’s Tale

Ozark

This Is Us

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

G.L.O.W.

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Daredevil

G.L.O.W.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

The Walking Dead

Westworld