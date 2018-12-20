All 7 Seasons of Parks and Recreation Head to Comedy Central Next Month

Parks and Rec. Photo: Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Not satisfied with its recent acquisition of Netflix’s BoJack Horseman, Comedy Central has gone and added another beloved comedy from a different network. Comedy Central announced today that it’s struck a deal with NBCUniversal Distribution to acquire all seven seasons of the NBC comedy Parks and Recreation, which ended its run back in 2015. The series will make its Comedy Central debut with an all-day marathon on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, January 21. In addition to the marathon, select episodes of the series will be available to view on the Comedy Central website and CC app.

January is set to be a very busy month for Comedy Central. In addition to the Parks and Rec marathon and premieres of new and returning shows Corporate, Broad City, The Other Two, and Drunk History, the network will also debut four new stand-up specials from Ron Funches, James Davis, Chris Distefano, and Roy Wood Jr.