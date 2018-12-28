Patti Stanger Will Give You an Engagement Ring If You Propose At Her Show

Photo: Rodin_Eckenroth/Getty Images

We’ve officially entered the season of holidays that stink for single people: New Years, Valentine’s Day, and MLK Day (have you ever gone skiing alone??) But like a shining, tanned beacon of hope, Patti Stanger of Millionaire Matchmaker fame is coming to help. Page Six is reporting that the relationship guru will be going on her first live tour in February. Their source says that Stanger “will be counseling a live audience, and helping singles and couples improve their love lives.” And if you propose at one of the shows, according to the report, Stanger will give you a free engagement ring from her jewelry line. It’s not clear whether that offer stands if the proposee says no, but it could be worth a shot anyway.