Paul McCartney’s Carpool Karaoke Now Has 100 Percent More Christmas

The yearning for yuletide content has infiltrated the booming Carpool Karaoke industry, with James Corden releasing a new segment that confirms your lingering suspicions: Yes, he did make everyone from Paul McCartney to Cardi B to Ariana Grande to Barbra Streisand croon “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” during their journeys, even if it was in the dead of summer in Liverpool. Still, are we mad? Nah! This is gosh darn delightful, right down to the matching sweaters Corden cajoles someone to wear.

