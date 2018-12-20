Here’s Your First Look at PEN15, Already Our Favorite Show of 2019

If you’re looking for a great new comedy series and you went through puberty when AOL first came out, consider your search over. Hulu is debuting a series produced by the Lonely Island guys that we are very extremely excited about. Ordered to series earlier this year, PEN15 is created, written, and executive produced by Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, and Sam Zvibleman and stars Erskine and Konkle “playing versions of themselves as 13-year-old outcasts in the year 2000 and surrounded by actual 13-year-olds, where the best day of your life can turn into your worst with the stroke of a gel pen.” Check out the very first trailer for the new series above, then catch the rest when all ten episodes of PEN15 drop on Hulu February 8.

Related