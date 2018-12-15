Pete Davidson Praises Kanye West’s ‘Bravery’ for Speaking About Mental Health

Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

The somewhat thoughtful, somewhat tense social media discourse between Ariana Grande and Kanye West about mental health has earned itself a new supporting player: Grande’s ex, Pete Davidson. The comedian, who recently returned to online life after a break-up hiatus, wrote an Instagram message in support of West’s musings, seemingly inserting a dig at Grande in the process. “Bravo Kanye West for standing up for yourself and speaking out against mental health. I can’t explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this,” Davidson wrote. “We need people like Kanye. No one should ever point fingers at you for your bravery in speaking about mental health. I’m seriously disgusted.” Davidson has never shied away from speaking openly about his struggle with borderline personality disorder and depression, which is sometimes incorporated into his SNL work.

A few minutes later, Davidson posted a separate, graver message: “I really don’t want to be on this Earth anymore. I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so.”

Earlier today, West called out Grande on social media for what he believed was an inappropriate tweet regarding the ongoing feud between him and Drake. (Grande encouraged her fans to ignore the “grown men arguing” in favor of listening to her new song.) “I know Ariana said this to be cool and didn’t mean no harm but I don’t like even slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me,” West wrote. “All of this foolishness weighed on my mental health so @ArianaGrande you know I got love for you but until you’re ready to really make sure everyone’s ok don’t use me or this moment to promote a song.”

Hours later, Grande apologized, but clarified her comment wasn’t meant as an insult against West. “With all due respect, I don’t need to use anyone to promote anything. Period. I was making a comment [about] what men were doing at the time vs. women,” she wrote. “It was a joke which I understand now was probably insensitive. I apologize if I was in any way triggering and hope you feel well today.”